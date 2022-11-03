First look inside new Majestic Wine shop as it returns to Preston after almost a decade

The opening at the former Frankie & Benny’s at Walton-le-Dale’s Capitol Centre, is the wine powerhouse’s fourth new store opening this year, and reverses the decision to close the Blackpool Road store almost a decade ago.

This opening will create three new jobs, headed up by Rebecca Quigley, who has five years’ experience recommending wine to customers at Majestic branches across the northwest.

What’s it like inside?

The Preston store features Majestic’s signature services, including a tasting counter - with free tastings seven days a week - a dedicated fine wine area, free local store delivery, and free click and collect service.

The store will stock over 1,100 different wines, beers, and spirits. Best-selling categories are expected to be Champagne, sparkling, Spain, and New Zealand.

"Wonderful, historic heart of Lancashire”

Majestic chief executive John Colley said: “All of us at Majestic are especially delighted to be returning to Preston - the wonderful, historic heart of Lancashire - after almost a decade. We are excited to once again bring a wealth of wine expertise to the city.

“This marks our fourth store opening this year, following successful launches in the summer and early autumn, in response to the demand we’ve seen from customers to return back to physical sites for in-person discovery.”

The opening of Majestic follows on from Bella Maria opening in the former Prezzo site at the Capitol Centre. Home Bargain’s will also be opening in the former Tesco store at the end of this month.

