Fast food chain Wendy's to open new store in Blackpool - here's what you need to know

Wendy’s is opening a new restaurant right here in Blackpool!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This marks a major milestone as Wendy’s is on track for its 50th UK opening.

With fresh, made-to-order burgers, signature chicken sandwiches, and the iconic Frosty, Wendy’s is bringing its famous menu to even more fans across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Wendy’s restaurants will open in Blackpool, Glasgow, Grays (Lakeside), Watford, and York in the coming months, creating over 150 jobs, each with competitive salaries and benefits.

Wendy's is to open a new restaurant on the Prom in Blackpool | Wendy's

The Blackpool restaurant will be based at 60-64 The Promenade close to The Beach House.

Wendy’s is also investing approximately $70M in its Build-To-Suit program in 2025 to accelerate restaurant expansion in the U.S., Canada and the UK.

Michael Clarke, Managing Director, Europe for The Wendy’s Company said: "We see huge potential in the UK market, with plans to add more than 150 new restaurants across the UK and surrounding countries by 2028.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year, we will focus on accelerating our expansion efforts so more people across the UK can enjoy Wendy’s craveable menu and exceptional customer hospitality. We have a solid foundation in the market and believe we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth trajectory even further.”

"Wendy's franchisees are at the heart of the brand’s expansion plans, both in the UK and internationally, and strong franchise partnerships enable us to grow at scale," said Michael Clarke. "We're deeply committed to supporting our UK franchisees and making co-investments through our Build-To-Suit program, which is a key incentive for them to grow with us.”

The latest UK pipeline is part of Wendy's broader international growth strategy, which will see 70% of Wendy’s expansion occur outside the U.S., with plans to reach 2,000 international restaurants by 2028.

Wendy's is opening on the Prom in Blackpool | Wendy's

What’s on the UK menu?

Wendy's sets itself apart with fresh, quality ingredients!

Sink your teeth into signature brand favourites like the Baconator® - a juicy double-patty masterpiece with crispy Applewood smoked bacon – the half-pound* Dave’s Double™, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, and of course, the cool and creamy classic Frosty® dessert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But that's not all – Wendy's also offers a range of items tailored to Brits, including the Avocado Chicken Club, multiple variations of Chicken Wraps, and chicken nuggets made from whole chicken breast fillet.New treats have also made their way onto the menu, including limited edition Halloumi Fries—crispy, golden-fried halloumi pieces, perfect for sharing (or not!)—and the light and fluffy Cinnamon Mini Doughnuts, dusted in sugar and cinnamon as a sweet finish to your meal.Plus, keep an eye out for the new Sweet N’ Smokey BBQ Cheeseburger and Chicken Sandwich, both slathered in Wendy’s secret BBQ sauce, and the new Raspberry Frosty launching on Tuesday, 25 March!

Other favourites include:

Sweet N' Smokey BBQ Cheeseburger: Indulge in the perfect blend of bold flavours with the new Sweet N’ Smokey BBQ Cheeseburger. This mouthwatering creation comes in a single, double or triple half-pound* of fresh beef options, with a succulent secret BBQ sauce, Heinz® mayo, American cheese, crispy onions along with our renowned crispy Applewood smoked bacon. Every bite offers a delicious contrast of smoky, sweet, and savoury notes, making it a burger experience like no other.

Sweet N' Smokey BBQ Chicken Sandwich: If chicken is more your thing, try Wendy’s Sweet N’ Smokey BBQ Chicken Sandwich featuring our famous grilled, classic or spicy whole breast chicken fillet, iconic secret BBQ sauce, Heinz mayo, American cheese, crispy onions along with our renowned crispy Applewood smoked bacon. Every bite offers a delicious contrast of smoky, sweet, and savoury notes, making it a burger experience like no other.

Raspberry Frosty: Wendy’s signature Chocolate or Vanilla Frosty now with a raspberry sauce swirl and topped with crushed chocolate curls. A must-try for Frosty lovers looking for something uniquely delicious!

Wendy's also has you covered in the morning with their famous breakfast menu, featuring the Breakfast Baconator, Classic Egg & Cheese Sandwiches, the new Egg Double Stack with two freshly cracked eggs, and a range of high-quality coffee options including Flat Whites, Cappuccinos and Lattes.

Where else can you get Wendy’s in the UK?

You can find Wendy’s brick-and-mortar restaurants at the following locations:

Barlborough, Tallys End, Barlborough, S43 4WP

Brampton Hut - Great North Road, Brampton, Huntingdon, PE28 4NQ

Brighton - 192 Western Rd, Brighton, BN1 2BA

Cambridge - 56 St Andrew's St, Cambridge CB2 3DA

Camden - 189 Camden High St, London, NW1 7BP

Chelmsford - 9-10 High St, Chelmsford CM1 1BE

Colchester - Northern Gateway, off Junction 28 of the A12, Cuckoo Farm Way

Colchester – 19 – 20 High Street, Colchester, CO1 1DB

Croydon - 19/20 Wellesley Rd, Croydon, CR9 1NG

Derby - Unit 2, College Park, Normanton Rd, Derby DE1 2GH

Fulham - 563 Fulham Road, London, SW6 1ES

Guildford - 12c North St, Guildford GU1 4LL

Hull - Wendy's Kingswood Retail Park, Hull HU7 3DB

Hull - 2 Ganstead Lane, Bilton Hull HU11 4AU

Hull – Unit 1 King Albert Chambers, Jameson Street, Hull, HU1 1JF

Kirkby, Unit 8, Academy Business Park, County Road, Kirkby, L33 7AN

Kingston - 57 Eden St, Kingston upon Thames, KT1 1DA

Leeds – 88-91 Briggate, Leeds, LS1 6NP

Lincoln – 195 High Street, Lincoln, LN5 7AL

Maidstone - 35-39 Week St, Maidstone, ME14 1QS

Middlesborough, Units 6 & 7 Captain Cooks Square, Middlesborough TS1 5UB

Newcastle – 68 – 72 Grainger Street, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 5JQ

Oxford - 1 Magdalen St, Oxford, OX1 3AE

Peterborough - 1 Bourges View Park, Maskew Avenue, Peterborough, PE1 2FG

Peterborough – Unit 3 Pavilions, Cygnet Road, Hampton, Peterborough, PE7 8FD

Portsmouth – 144 Commercial Road, Portsmouth, PO1 1DA

Reading - 1 Station Rd, Reading, RG1 1LG

Romford - 64B South St, Romford, RM1 1RB

Sheffield - 25 High St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 2GA

Sheffield – 3 Arena Court, Sheffield, S9 2LF

Southend on Sea - 66-68 High Street in Southend-on-Sea

Stratford - The Stratford Centre, 52, Broadway, E15 1NG

Stretton – Unit 2, Great North Road (A1 Northbound), Ram Jam Service, LE15, 7QX

Sutton - 96-98 High St, Sutton, SM1 1LT

Uxbridge - 57 High St, Uxbridge, UB8 1JP

Whitby - 79 Baxtergate, Whitby, YO21 1BL

Wisbech – Horsefair Shopping Centre, 28 Churchill Road, Wisbech, PE13 1AR

Wood Green - 11A Ground Floor, High Road, The Mall, Wood Green, London, N22 6HE

For more information visit the wendy’s website here.