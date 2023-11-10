Two side-by-side gin bars have been given planning permission for later outdoor seating – despite it being recommended for refusal.

Gin Jar Ale and Fairham’s Bar in Liverpool Road, Penwortham, were both seeking use of their external seating areas until 10pm. They had had permission to use the areas until 8pm.

The plans had to go before South Ribble Borough Council’s planning committee, with offers recommending that they refuse on the ground that it would “cause loss of amenity to the neighbouring residential properties, particularly the apartments above.”

What happened in the meeting?

The outdoor space

But at a council meeting on Thursday evening, committee members went against the recommendations and passed both schemes.

The committee heard from occupants of the flats in question, who supported the application, as well as business owners.

Councillor Haydn Williams said: “Let the businesses trade properly, maximise their premises and have parity with everybody else in Penwortham.”

Coun Will Adams said: “This is a district centre and fundamentally we can’t allow one objector to stifle our local economy.”

Co-owners Liam Stemson and Ellis McKeown outside Fairham's in Penwortham. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Ellis McKeown, director of Fairham Distillery and Fairham’s Bar said: “We are all extremely happy and proud with the outcome of our latest planning application.

"Both applications had huge support from surrounding residents and council committee members, which only spurs us on in these tough times for small businesses.

"Two extra hours of outdoor seating may not seem a lot in the grand scheme of things, but during the height of summer, this is vital to keeping custom at our premise and brings us in line with other drinking establishments along Liverpool Road.”