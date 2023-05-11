And today (May 11) is ‘Eat What You Want Day’, so this is the perfect time to give a shout-out to all the top rated all-you-can-eat buffets in and around Preston.
There’s some top-rated options according to Google Reviews, from traditional pub-grub, to Indian, Chinese and even Korean.
And what’s more, the choice is set to get even better, with buffet chain Cosmo coming to Preston as part of the £40m Animate scheme in the city centre.
1. Blue Anchor, Bretherton
The Blue Anchor in South Road, Bretherton, scores 4.6 out of 5 from nearly 1,000 Google reviews.
The buffet is served Tuesday to Saturday, 12pm to 8pm priced at £9.99 for adults and £5.99 for children under 1.5m tall.
The most recent review states: "Lovely clean place, the food is so good and so is the choice. Great value for money and friendly staff. Come here quite often. Nice relaxing place and they have a lovely garden area to sit out in when the weather is warmer. Well worth a visit." Photo: Google
2. Buraq, Blackpool Road, Kirkham
This family-run restaurant is rated as 4.5 out of 5 on Google.
It offers a la carte, takeaway and buffet options and won the title of 'Best restaurant in the North West' at the annual Curry Awards 2019. Photo: Google
3. Kimji Preston
Rated 4.4 out of 5 on Google, 12 Winckley Street, Preston.
Buffets offered on Sundays.
One review says: "An absolute gem of a restaurant. The food was superb and reasonably priced. The staff were very friendly, helpful and attentive. Regardless whether you are a world traveller or have never had Korean food before this place is a must." Photo: Google
4. Silk Route, Preston
This restaurant in West Strand, Preston, scores 4.2 out of 5 on Google Reviews.
One recent visitor said: "First experience of Indian food in Preston and what a wonderful place to start with."
Sunday buffet offered from 1pm until 4pm priced at £12.50 for adults and £6.50 for children. Photo: Google