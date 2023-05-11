1 . Blue Anchor, Bretherton

The Blue Anchor in South Road, Bretherton, scores 4.6 out of 5 from nearly 1,000 Google reviews. The buffet is served Tuesday to Saturday, 12pm to 8pm priced at £9.99 for adults and £5.99 for children under 1.5m tall. The most recent review states: "Lovely clean place, the food is so good and so is the choice. Great value for money and friendly staff. Come here quite often. Nice relaxing place and they have a lovely garden area to sit out in when the weather is warmer. Well worth a visit." Photo: Google