Eating my way through the alphabet with the A to Z of Lancashire restaurants

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Jan 2025, 14:44 GMT

Going out for food is one of life’s simple pleasures.

One of the richest and most varied culinary landscapes in the UK, Lancashire is amongst the best places in the country in which to be a foodie. Whether it’s Basque pintxos, authentic subcontinental Asian curries, or classic British cooking, Lancashire truly has something for everyone.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

As well as over a dozen Michelin-starred restaurants and countless establishments with AA Rosettes, Lancashire also features a wealth of local hidden gems offering hungry customers the chance to try weird, wonderful, and wacky dishes from across the world.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

And so, we’ve put together an A to Z of Lancashire restaurants for you to try - check out the full list below (and excuse us for cheating somewhat on ‘X’...)

Also, while you’re here, be sure not to miss some of our other recent popular lifestyle pieces:

I could be the next Jeremy Clarkson! 5 Lancashire farms up for sale for budding farmers in 2025

Lancashire's 26 best restaurants according to you, from Michelin star eateries to local takeaways

Vast 6-bed Blackpool Promenade property still up for sale chain-free with reduced price tag

I love Lancashire! The 35 best villages, towns, and cities to live in the North West, according to you

Deserted 5 bed Blackpool mansion with swimming pool and overgrown gardens still for sale with slashed price

1. A: Aven | 10 Camden Pl, Preston PR1 3JL

Google

Photo Sales

2. B: The Barn | Prescot Rd, Aughton, Ormskirk L39 6RT

Google

Photo Sales

3. C: Cartford Inn | Cartford Ln, Preston PR3 0YP

Google

Photo Sales

4. D: The Derby Arms | Chipping Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2NB

Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireRestaurantsMichelinCultureFoodLove Your
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice