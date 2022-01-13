Dining Out: The Eagle, Weeton

The Eagle, Weeton

The great Sunday roast.

It’s that time of year when Sundays are often spent walking off the excesses of the festive period. So what better way to finish an amble in the countryside or saunter by the coast than with

a hearty meal (at least it balances out!)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunday Roast with beef

We enjoyed an afternoon exploring the grounds of Lytham Hall on Sunday, followed by a short drive to The Eagle at Weeton.

It’s long been a destination food pub, especially since its £75,000 refurbishment in 2019.

It was transformed into a top-end village pub –so two years on we were keen to see if it is still a popular food and drink hub.

Children's chicken roast dinner

We’d booked ahead on the website (quick and easy to use) for a 4.15pm slot for two adults and two children – a wise move as the pub was bustling.

A good sign so far.

On arrival we were shown to a lovely circular booth area at the front of the venue with a roaring fire in sight.

Our friendly, attentive waitress handed us menus and offered to take our drink orders – expertly explaining the ales on offer from memory.

Having worked up an appetite, we chose starters – garlic bread for the children to share (which our son commended was the best he’d ever tasted) and flatbread and a generous portion of

hummus for the hubby and I.

Onto the mains, and the popular pick of the day was, of course, the Sunday Roast.

The hubby chose the pork belly (£14) while I opted for the beef (£13.75).

It’s a pity that my husband’s pork belly wasn’t quite up to scratch. Now we realise this is a fatty cut of meat, but the hubby’s portion sadly had more fat than meat. Thankfully the helpful staff

quickly swapped it for another piece which was much more enjoyable.

Both meals were served with a huge Yorkshire pudding, crispy on the outside and fluffy inside roast potatoes, tender green beans and broccoli, braised red cabbage, honey roasted carrot

(which even my veggie-averse hubby said was delicious) and a sweet-tasting root vegetable crush (seems to be the trendy way of saying mash).

Lashings of gravy delighted the hubby, whereas I’m a fan of gravy in a jug so you can add as much – or as little – as you like.

The children’s meals were equally generous. We couldn’t believe our eyes when our two-year-old daughter’s plate of roast chicken (£8) arrived piled high with the same vegetables as

ours.

Our son chose the fish and fries with peas (£7.25) – a huge piece of perfectly cooked, lightly battered fish.

And to end the meal, they shared a scrumptious chocolate brownie and ice cream (£4.25).