Chorley's John Whaite is named as the 3rd richest Great British Bake Off contestant - after stints on Strictly and Lorraine

With the 14th series of the Great British Bake Off underway, attention has turned to how much money contestants can make.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 6th Oct 2023, 13:33 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 13:43 BST
According to the Daily Mail, Chorley’s John Whaite comes in third place in the all-time rich list with an estimated £1.5million in the bank.

The now 34-year-old won the show's third season with a heaven and hell chiffon cake, aged just 23.

John Whaite when he won the Great British Bake-Off
John Whaite when he won the Great British Bake-Off
Ten years on, he has become a respected TV personality, who had a residency on ITV’s Lorraine show from 2013 to 2016.

He also famously made up half of Strictly's first ever male same-sex pairing in 2021, partnering with pro dancer and choreographer Johannes Radebe.

Off screen, he’s written four cooking books and in 2016 he opened his own cooking school, called John Whaite's Kitchen, which opened on his family's farm in Wrightington.

It offers both cookery classes for groups and individuals, and hosts supper clubs and private dining experiences.

Johannes Radebe with dance partner, John Whaite
Johannes Radebe with dance partner, John Whaite
Entertainment Daily reports that John’s 302,000 followers on Instagram earns him £1,305.46 per post.

Who earns more on the GBBO rich list?

Nadiya Hussain, 38, won GBBO in 2015, and earns the most of all the winners.

Boasting over 870K Instagram followers, she earns £3,726.87 for every post she uploads.

She has an estimated net worth of £3.7m, according to Heart FM. This is down to her TV shows and cookery books.

Candice Brown, 38, won the seventh series and has gone on to become an author, TV show panellist and speaker in the beauty world.

It’s reported that she got £1m in deals alone after winning the show and now gets aound £1,156.84 per post Instagram post.

