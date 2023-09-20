News you can trust since 1886
14 top-rated bakeries in and around Preston according to Google Reviews - as we prepare for the new series of the Great British Bake Off on Channel 4

It’s that time of year again where we get cosy and check out soggy bottoms.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 20th Sep 2023, 17:31 BST

Yes, that’s right – smells of autumn and baking are in the air, with the 14th season of the Great British Bake Off set to hit our screens on Tuesday (September 26) at 8pm on Channel 4.

This year, the nation’s most famous tent gets pitched in the grounds of Welford Park and the show welcomes its first ever deaf contestant, with the judges learning sign language in order to communicate with her.

Meet the bakers here

To celebrate all things comforting and delicious, we’ve picked out some of the best-rated bakeries in and around Preston according to Google Reviews.

Take a look if your favourite is featured below.

Here's some of the best loved bakeries near you, in alphabetical order.

1. Bakeries near you

Here's some of the best loved bakeries near you, in alphabetical order. Photo: Google

This bakery gets 4.6 out of 5 on Google Reviews.

2. The Bake-Away, 78 Longridge Rd, Ribbleton, Preston, PR2 6RJ

This bakery gets 4.6 out of 5 on Google Reviews. Photo: Google

This well-established bakery gets a score of 4.5 out of 5 on Google Reviews.

3. Berry's Bakery, 209 New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 5XB

This well-established bakery gets a score of 4.5 out of 5 on Google Reviews. Photo: Google

This family bakery scores 4.8 out of 5 on Google from hundreds of reviews.

4. Deans Bakerym 466 Blackpool Road, Preston

This family bakery scores 4.8 out of 5 on Google from hundreds of reviews. Photo: Google

