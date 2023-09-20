It’s that time of year again where we get cosy and check out soggy bottoms.

Yes, that’s right – smells of autumn and baking are in the air, with the 14th season of the Great British Bake Off set to hit our screens on Tuesday (September 26) at 8pm on Channel 4.

This year, the nation’s most famous tent gets pitched in the grounds of Welford Park and the show welcomes its first ever deaf contestant, with the judges learning sign language in order to communicate with her.

To celebrate all things comforting and delicious, we’ve picked out some of the best-rated bakeries in and around Preston according to Google Reviews.

Take a look if your favourite is featured below.

Bakeries near you Here's some of the best loved bakeries near you, in alphabetical order.

The Bake-Away, 78 Longridge Rd, Ribbleton, Preston, PR2 6RJ This bakery gets 4.6 out of 5 on Google Reviews.

Berry's Bakery, 209 New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 5XB This well-established bakery gets a score of 4.5 out of 5 on Google Reviews.