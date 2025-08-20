Check out Notarianni's ice cream exciting new tray of the week
It’s a full-on celebration of chocolate, caramel and creamy indulgence, crafted for anyone who believes dessert should be an experience, not just a bite.
They start with a generous drizzle of Toffee and Belgian Milk Chocolate sauce, a silky-smooth duo that sets the tone with deep cocoa notes and that golden, buttery sweetness you can only get from proper toffee.
Then they crown the tray with Rolo pieces, adding those iconic pockets of soft caramel wrapped in milk chocolate.
At the heart of it all: three scoops of our homemade vanilla ice cream. Slow-churned and gorgeously creamy.
It’s cool, fragrant and rich - the perfect canva to carry every swirl of sauce and each caramel-studded chunk.
They finish with a cloud of freshly whipped cream, lightly sweetened to keep things airy and luscious without overpowering the star flavours.
The result? A layered dessert that’s equal parts gooey, velvety and satisfyingly crunchy.
This tray isn’t just for solo spoons. It’s made for sharing - date nights, bestie catch-ups, family treats, or that post-dinner treat moment.
Break into the Rolos and let the sauces cascade over the ice cream as you dive in. Dessert theatre at its finest.
Best of all, indulgence doesn’t have to be complicated. They’ve done the whisking, drizzling and swirling so you can simply enjoy.
If you’re a caramel-lover, a chocolate devotee or a vanilla purist seeking the ultimate trio this tray brings everyone to the table.