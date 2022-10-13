The AA Hospitality Awards held earlier this month honour the crème de la crème of the country’s best food establishments.

Below, we take a look at featured restaurants in Lancashire, and a little further afield, that might take your fancy.

The AA Restaurant Guide has been honouring the best of British cooking since 1956 and 2021 was the only year it was not published. The Guide is available online or in bookshops priced £16.99 RRP.

The AA Rosette award, first awarded in 1956, was the first nationwide scheme for assessing the quality of food served by restaurants and hotels.

1. The Barn at Moor Hall, Preston Road, Aughton The two Mitchelin starred chic eatery was awarded three AA rosettes Photo: UGC Photo Sales

2. Moor Hall at Aughton near Ormskirk The British fine dining restaurant with rooms has Five AA Rosettes Photo: UGC Photo Sales

3. 263, Camden Place, Preston Chef Oli Martin at 263 restaurant, Preston, which was awarded two AA rosettes Photo: UGC Photo Sales

4. The Cartford Inn, Little Eccleston The fine dining restaurant, which describes itself as a "quirky establishment", was awarded two AA rosettes Photo: UGC Photo Sales