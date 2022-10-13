AA Restaurant Guide: Lancashire's best restaurants named for 2022
If you are looking for quality cuisine why not try one of Lancashire's restaurants awarded with the prestigious AA rosette.
The AA Hospitality Awards held earlier this month honour the crème de la crème of the country’s best food establishments.
Below, we take a look at featured restaurants in Lancashire, and a little further afield, that might take your fancy.
The AA Restaurant Guide has been honouring the best of British cooking since 1956 and 2021 was the only year it was not published. The Guide is available online or in bookshops priced £16.99 RRP.
The AA Rosette award, first awarded in 1956, was the first nationwide scheme for assessing the quality of food served by restaurants and hotels.