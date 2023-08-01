News you can trust since 1886
Bianco 24/7's new manager promises change of fortune for takeaway following 2 star food hygiene rating

The manager of a Preston takeaway is promising a brigher and better future after a spate of low hygiene ratings.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 1st Aug 2023, 10:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 10:09 BST

Bianco 24/7 on Frairgate was handed a two-out-of-five food hygiene rating on June 27, following a one star food hygeine in its previous inspection.

However both these ratings were handed over whilst the takeaway was in the hands of an old manager, who was in charge from January 2022.

As of Friday, July 21, a new manager, Mohamed has taken over and promises a fresh start. Mohamed had been the manager of Bianco 24/7 previously and says “I never had any problems with hygiene”.

Bianco 24/7 has been under new management since July, 22.
Bianco 24/7 has been under new management since July, 22.
Mohamed told the Post: “We had previous management that messed up for the last 17 months. We’re looking to put this right in every aspect – customer reviews, food hygiene, safety, restoration – all that stuff, we’ll put it right. We’re working 24 hours, I got home last night at 4 O’Clock, I’m working all the time. We have had all the car park rubbish moved out with the help of the council and some other people too and we have all cleaned the bins and promised to keep it tidy – not just Bianco, everybody on Friargate.”

As part of their cleaning mission, Mohamed says he persuaded his fellow Friargate shop owners to help clean the street and chip in for the council rubbish collection, which took place on Saturday, July, 22.

Mohamed also paid for a deep clean of Bianco 24/7, a repainting and bought some new equipment and freezers, adding “we are ready for the next step.”

After investing plenty in Bianco’s restoration, Mohamed say they are eagerly awaiting a new food hygiene inspection where they expect to receive five stars.

Mohamed added: “At the moment nobody is making money because the street is closed because the work is going on so people did not want to spend money cleaning the bins etc so I just motivated the shop owners around and hopefully next month will be better.

“We have cleared the whole place up, top to bottom, had a renovation, we’ve got deliveries back on 24 hours, the collection 5-11pm, we had a really good couple of days of opening.

"Now we’re looking forward to Friargate opening and to being part of the lovely new town.”

