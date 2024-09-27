The Chamo chicken arepa and the pot of gravy that came with the Chamo fries.

The occasions are few but every so often you visit a place where the food is so good that conversation with dining partners is ignored in favour of fully experiencing the flavours of every mouthful.

Chamo in the heart of Preston, with the added bonus of free street parking nearby, is one of those places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It serves up authentic South American street food with an ever-so-slight Asian twist and just looking at the dishes served up was nearly as pleasurable as eating them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The flavours on offer, combined with the low-key vibe of a trendy city restaurant playing the coolest Latin music, transports customers across the ocean to enjoy what it is really like to eat in the metropolitan cities of South America.

The relatively small venue has an open kitchen to check out the magic being created and a bar selling a selection of beers and wines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chamo also has wooden trellises along the ceiling with faux vines hanging down to add to the Latin American vibe.

After marvelling at the menu like kids in a candy shop myself and my dining guest plumped for the Vietnamese salad and Chamo fries for starters. The latter was made up of delicious deep fried chips seasoned with Chamo’s special spice blend and they came with a cute pot of thick spiced gravy that was perfect for dipping the chips into.

The salad had a sweet soy dressing and included vermicelli noodles, shredded carrots, fresh chilli, coriander, and toasted sesame seeds. Both starters were simple but incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the mains we went for three as they all sounded so good and agreed to share them all.

The king prawn loaded fries came with a dozen or so king prawns and was served with chips covered in a cheese sauce with chilli, chimichurri (a Uruguayan and Argentinian oil-based condiment), spring onions and a lime and pepper aioli. Wow! It really hit the spot.

Next was Chamo chicken loaded tacos which came with the restaurant’s signature recipe pulled chicken, chipotle mayo, cheese sauce, chilli jam, pickled red cabbage, coriander, and pico de gallo salad. Each bite was an explosion of flavours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And finally we went for a mojo beef arepas which is flat, round, maize flour patty, steamed until fluffy and deep fried for a crispy finish. The eight-hour braised beef was dressed with lettuce, chimichurri, and pickled red onion. Another incredible dish.

Last but definitely not least came dessert with a serving of chocolate brownie that we shared. It was served with Madagascan vanilla ice cream and a decadent hot chocolate sauce.

It became a battle of the spoons as to who could get in the final mouthfuls as it was so delicious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ll definitely be back to Chamo, that has been open for a year in the city, to try the other items on the menu that sounded equally delicious.

Booking is advisable and then you guarantee a South American street food experience you will never forget.

Henry Widdas