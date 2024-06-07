Aldi introduces car park time limit and Parking Eye cameras at Buckshaw Village store
and live on Freeview channel 276
Work is under way to install the ANPR cameras at the store in Buckshaw Village where 90-minute stays will be introduced.
Aldi said the decision to restrict parking was to ensure sufficient spaces for shoppers throughout the day.
“Our car park can be very busy, so we ask customers to limit the length of time they park with us to 90 minutes to make sure as many customers as possible are able to shop with us,” a spokesperson for Aldi told the Post.
Parking will remain free and customers will not need a ticket. Time limits will be enforced by cameras operated by Buckshaw-based Parking Eye, which record number plates and posts penalty notices to those who overstay.
But Aldi said it will be happy to look into any fines which customers believe were issued in error.
An Aldi spokesperson said: “We are committed to making it as easy as possible for our loyal customers to shop with us.
“Therefore, the car park at our Buckshaw Village store will have a 90-minute limit to ensure everyone who wishes to visit the store has the opportunity to do so.”
It’s not clear whether the clamp down is related to the introduction of parking charges at nearby Buckshaw Parkway railway station which introduced £2 daily charges last year.
Some locals complained that residential streets were becoming "blocked and dangerous" and car parks busier since parking charges were introduced at the station in December.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.