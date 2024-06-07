Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Parking time limits are coming to Aldi stores in Lancashire - and they’ll be enforced by cameras, with £70 fines for those caught out.

Work is under way to install the ANPR cameras at the store in Buckshaw Village where 90-minute stays will be introduced.

Aldi said the decision to restrict parking was to ensure sufficient spaces for shoppers throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 90-minute parking limit is now in force at Aldi in Buckshaw Village

“Our car park can be very busy, so we ask customers to limit the length of time they park with us to 90 minutes to make sure as many customers as possible are able to shop with us,” a spokesperson for Aldi told the Post.

Parking will remain free and customers will not need a ticket. Time limits will be enforced by cameras operated by Buckshaw-based Parking Eye, which record number plates and posts penalty notices to those who overstay.

But Aldi said it will be happy to look into any fines which customers believe were issued in error.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Aldi spokesperson said: “We are committed to making it as easy as possible for our loyal customers to shop with us.

“Therefore, the car park at our Buckshaw Village store will have a 90-minute limit to ensure everyone who wishes to visit the store has the opportunity to do so.”

Evology, a trading name of Parkingeye Ltd, installing ANPR cameras at Aldi in Buckshaw Village on Wednesday. Credit: Chris Corrigan

It’s not clear whether the clamp down is related to the introduction of parking charges at nearby Buckshaw Parkway railway station which introduced £2 daily charges last year.