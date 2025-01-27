5 Lancashire restaurants named in SquareMeal’s UK top 100 eateries for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five Lancashire restaurants have been included in a prestigious new list of the UK’s top 100 food spots.

An annual ranking of all the best places to eat in the UK, SquareMeal’s 2025 list is not only a list of the best restaurants in the country, but a celebration of culinary icons and an acknowledgement of countless remarkable chefs and kitchen teams doing incredible things on the food scene.

With Restaurant Sat Bains, a two Michelin-starred fine dining powerhouse that has been right at the top of the UK restaurant game for 25 years now, having claimed top spot, five Lancashire restaurants also made the list.

Moor Hall Restaurant with Rooms - Prescot Road, Aughton, Lancashire, L39 6RT

“Mark Birchall's magnum opus is a stunning example of big picture thinking. Birchall's classy seasonal cooking is just the start of what makes Moor Hall special - acres of grounds supply fresh produce year round, and the whole experience is one that makes you feel very special. Add in the gorgeous new forest cabins and there has never been a better time to visit.”

The Barn at Moor Hall - Prescot Road, Aughton, Lancashire, L39 6RT

“Were The Barn not overshadowed by flagship Moor Hall, it would rightly be talked about as one of the best restaurants in the country. It’s more relaxed, but the attention to detail, conscientious service and top-class produce remain, making this a good way to experience some of the Moor Hall magic without the price tag.”

Parkers Arms - Hallgate Hill, Newton-in-Bowland, Lancashire, BB7 3DY

“Offering feelgood factor by the spadeful, this cosy refurbished inn deals in a three course, daily changing menu for £55. Pies have made the kitchen famous, which are most often served at lunch, like the wonderfully comforting layered creamed potato terrine creation.”

White Swan at Fence - 300 Wheatley Lane Road, Fence, Lancashire, BB12 9QA

“The initial impression is of a modest village pub. But The White Swan boasts a witty and thoughtful menu worthy of its Michelin star. The atmosphere is laid back but small batch local produce and technical skill merge to deliver simple but profound combinations.”

Aven - 10 Camden Place, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 3JL

“Driven by the seasons, Oli Martin’s Aven restaurant transforms locally sourced Lancashire produce into extraordinary tasting menus. Often with the help of foraged ingredients, tasting menus showcase innovative techniques to rediscover and celebrate the finest Northwest flavours.”