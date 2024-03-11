From baltis to dansaks, the nation simply loves an Indian meal whether that be from a restaurant or a takeaway.
Following the recent opening of popular Indian restaurant chain, Akbar’s in the heart of Blackburn, we wanted to highlight some similar places across east Lancashire.
We asked readers of the Lancashire Post to send in their favourite Indian restaurants and the response was overwhelming.
Looking at TripAdvisor as well as Google Reviews, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best in the area.
So here is 25 of the best Indian restaurants and takeaways in Blackburn, Burnley, Darwen and Accrington: