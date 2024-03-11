25 of the best Indian restaurants and takeaways in Blackburn, Burnley and Accrington according to TripAdvisor

Who doesn’t love Indian cuisine, but where are the best places to get it in east Lancashire?

By Sam Quine
Published 11th Mar 2024, 16:00 GMT

From baltis to dansaks, the nation simply loves an Indian meal whether that be from a restaurant or a takeaway.

Following the recent opening of popular Indian restaurant chain, Akbar’s in the heart of Blackburn, we wanted to highlight some similar places across east Lancashire.

We asked readers of the Lancashire Post to send in their favourite Indian restaurants and the response was overwhelming.

Looking at TripAdvisor as well as Google Reviews, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best in the area.

So here is 25 of the best Indian restaurants and takeaways in Blackburn, Burnley, Darwen and Accrington:

Mitali Tandoori 17-19 Warner St, Accrington BB5 1HN | 4.4 out of 5 (222 Google reviews)

1. Mitali Tandoori

MyLahore 98 Whitebirk Rd, Blackburn BB1 3HY | 4.7 out of 5 (1700 Google reviews)

2. MyLahore

Nila 21 Bacup Rd, Rossendale BB4 7NG | 4.7 out of 5 (209 Google reviews)

3. Nila

Raj Indian Cuisine 106 Bolton Rd, Blackburn BB2 3PZ | 4.3 out of 5 (409 Google reviews)

4. Raj Indian Cuisine

