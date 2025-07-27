19 amazing images of new Cosmo restaurant in Preston located in Animate cinema complex

Jessica Lees
By Jessica Lees

Reporter

Published 27th Jul 2025, 13:08 BST

An all you can eat world buffet restaurant with over 160 dishes is set to open soon at Animate Preston entertainment complex.

The popular chain which has over 20 restaurants in the UK is known for its vast selection of cuisines, from Asian stir-fries and sushi, to Italian pizzas, Indian curries, and classic British roasts, all freshly prepared by expert chefs.

Read more about the opening here.

The opening of the new Cosmo restaurant in the Animate complex in Preston

1. Sushi table at Cosmo

The opening of the new Cosmo restaurant in the Animate complex in Preston | Neil Cross

The opening of the new Cosmo restaurant in the Animate complex in Preston

2. Chocolate fountain

The opening of the new Cosmo restaurant in the Animate complex in Preston | Neil Cross

The opening of the new Cosmo restaurant in the Animate complex in Preston

3. Good Food, Good Mood sign

The opening of the new Cosmo restaurant in the Animate complex in Preston | Neil Cross

The opening of the new Cosmo restaurant in the Animate complex in Preston

4. Seafood area

The opening of the new Cosmo restaurant in the Animate complex in Preston | Neil Cross

