1 . Blue Anchor, Bretherton

The Blue Anchor in South Road, Bretherton, scores 4.7 out of 5 from 1,000 Google reviews.The buffet will be available from 12-8pm Tuesday to Saturday priced at £14.75 for adults and £7.95 for children up to 11 years.On Sunday, there will be a carvery priced at £14.75 for adults and £6.75 for children. All desserts are £5.50 with children’s ice creams £2. Photo: Google