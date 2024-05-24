This week has seen the reintroduction of the famous all-you-can-eat buffet at the Blue Anchor in Bretherton, so this is perfect time to give a shout-out to all the other top rated all-you-can-eat buffets in and around Lancashire.
There’s some top-rated options according to Google Reviews, from traditional pub-grub, to Indian, Chinese and even Korean.
And what’s more, the choice is set to get even better, with buffet chain Cosmo coming to Preston as part of the £40m Animate scheme in the city centre.
Check out the Google Review ratings below.
1. Blue Anchor, Bretherton
The Blue Anchor in South Road, Bretherton, scores 4.7 out of 5 from 1,000 Google reviews.The buffet will be available from 12-8pm Tuesday to Saturday priced at £14.75 for adults and £7.95 for children up to 11 years.On Sunday, there will be a carvery priced at £14.75 for adults and £6.75 for children. All desserts are £5.50 with children’s ice creams £2. Photo: Google
2. The Gurkha, Blackpool
The Gurkha in Waterloo Road, Blackpool, is an Asian buffet restaurant serving Nepalese, Chinese, Thai and Indian cuisine.It scores 4.6/5 on Google Reviews, with one customer stating: "The food was excellent, the staff were very attentive, helpful and respectful, the ambience of the restaurant was perfect and the prices were very reasonable." Photo: Google
3. Buraq, Blackpool Road, Kirkham
This family-run restaurant is rated as 4.5 out of 5 on Google.It offers a la carte, takeaway and buffet options and won the title of 'Best restaurant in the North West' at the annual Curry Awards 2019. Photo: Google
4. Akash, Darwen
This long-established Indian restaurant offers a buffet every Sunday from 1.30-7pm.It rates as 4.4/5 on Google Reviews, and the menu changes every week.Prices are £12.95 for adults and £5.95 for children. Photo: Akash, Duckworth Street, Darwen