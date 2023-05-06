Let us take you back to the good old days - when the hardest decision you had to make is what sweetie you wanted that week.

Long before the days of sugar taxes and worrying about our waistlines, what joy it was to walk into the tuck shop after school and decide which little treasures would be going in your paper bag.

Would you have a quarter of cola cubes, maybe some chocolate mice, or perhaps a sherbert fountain?

And our love of these sweets seemingly stays with us into adulthood, with Hancocks sweets, which has a distribution centre in Bamber Bridge, selling hundreds of retro lines.

Have a look here at the 4,000 different types of sweets inside the Bamber Bridge warehouse

Kathryn Hague, head of marketing from Hancocks said: “We all get nostalgic over the sweets we remember from our childhood and that’s why many of them are still around and are still popular decades later.

“Who doesn’t remember going into the sweetshop after school and choosing a Wham Bar or a bag of Cola Cubes to share around your friends - or eat the whole lot yourself!

“Our favourite childhood sweets do take us all back to years gone by and could almost be seen as a little bit of gentle escapism.

“Let’s hope in years to come today’s children will be as nostalgic about the sweets they’re currently enjoying as much as older generations are. I suspect they will!’

Cola Cubes Cola Cubes were everywhere, if we used them for construction instead of consumption. They were the quintessential sweet of the 60's all over the UK, so it was no surprise to see so many of them around the city.

Jelly babies Jelly Babies: The sweets were invented in 1864 by an Austrian immigrant working at Fryers of Lancashire, and were originally marketed as "Unclaimed Babies." By 1918 they were produced by Bassett's in Sheffield as "Peace Babies," to mark the end of World War I.

Coltsfoot Rock We're going back to the war time with this treat. Coltsfoot Rock is a dried paste stick which is infused with Coltsfoot extract, a natural ingredient from a plant that has hoof-shaped leaves. It's said to be a real Lancashire delicacy, but the taste is divisive.

Beech's Fine Chocolates Beech's Fine Chocolates was founded in 1920 by Edward Collinson in Preston. Initially the chocolate products were sold at fairgrounds but by 1946 they reached the luxury market. Still based in the city today, Beech's produce dozens of lines and supply quality confectionery products to both the multiple retail groups and to the independent trader.