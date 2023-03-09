Cola cubes and chocolate mice: Have a look at 4,000 different sweets inside this Preston shop on Sweetest Day

If you've ever wondered where your favourite pick and mix comes from, and all those nostalgic treats you enjoyed as a kid, it's probably from Hancocks, a wholesaler operating out of Walton Summit.From sweet peanuts to cola cubes and chocolate mice, Hancocks in Carnfield Place has more than 3,500 different lines and has been supplying sweets to independent retailers, online confectionery businesses and leisure outlets across the city for more than 13 years.

Today (March 9) it is opening its doors to the city's retailers for its Sweetest Day event to showcase some of the most popular ranges among shoppers in the North West.

What's popular?

"Tradtional pick and mix is probably the most popular", said manager Paul Gilmartin.

"We do our own range with bonbons, tongue painters and jelly meerkats, and we've also started doing an ultimate multi-buy where you get all the branded pick and mix in together in one, at a great price."

He added: "The nostalgic sweets are very popular too, and we do well with the seasonal lines in this area, such as bonfire toffee.

"People still see sweets as an affordable treat, and although there are challenges, there is still a phenomenal dremand.

"We do 3,500-4,000 different products, including a lot of American sweets, vegetarian and Halal sweets, and the range is reallt quite unique, you don't really realise until you see it."

Sweetest Day

Hancocks' Preston store is run by Alex Pemberton and usually operates on a click and collect basis.

Following a successful 60th anniversary event for Hancocks last year, Alex is inviting customers to join staff for the Sweetest Day event between 8am and 8pm.

Open to retail customers only, the event will give people the opportunity to make the most of one day only deals from well known brands like Cadbury, Swizzels, Kingsway and Bonds. There will also be several giveaways and the chance to win a television as part of a raffle.

Alex said: “We’re delighted to be opening our door for the Sweetest Day event and look forward to welcoming our customers and suppliers into the store.

“After so many years in the area, it has been great to witness our impact on the local community and being able to supply sweets to so many local retailers.’

“We have seen our customer base evolve over time and there have been an influx of new businesses looking to stock our products - it is a really exciting time for the company.

“More recently, our customers have told us that they’re looking for value for money and are passing that saving on to their customers. Our unrivalled range means we’re able to offer great value and top quality products.

Background

The company was set up in the Midlands in 1962 by Ray Hancocks and his wife Elizabeth. Now it has 14 depots across the UK, an e-commerce site and the option for customers to click and collect.

