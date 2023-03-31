Now in its 46th year, the Hoghton Motorbike Sprint, which sees bikes of all classes and ages take on the challenge of getting up the steep, straight 0.75 mile-long drive at Hoghton Tower against the clock, will run on Sunday, April 2.

But today (Friday, March 31), organisers have pulled the plug on people being able to watch due to “significant” health and safety concerns caused by weather conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will still run for competitors only, and those with tickets to watch will be contacted.

The famous Hoghton Motorcycle Sprint. Image: Visit Lancashire

The full announcement

This is what the Hoghton Tower Preservation Trust has said in full:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is with much regret that we have to announce the cancellation of all public spectator attendance to the Motorcycle Sprint event on Sunday 2nd April 2023.

"After careful consideration, the difficult decision has been taken to close all spectator viewing areas on either side of the track because they have become waterlogged and impassable after the recent inclement weather. The areas pose a significant health and safety concern and we were ultimately left with no choice but to cancel public entry to the event.

"We will be contacting all individuals who have pre-booked in due course.

“The organisers at Marshals North West will continue to go ahead with the racing competition itself. As such all competitors that have pre-registered can still attend but must arrive prior to the drive closing down at 8.30am on Sunday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please be aware there will be no entry for anyone who arrives after this time or who is not on the register, with no exceptions.

“Please accept our sincere apologies for any disappointment and inconvenience caused. The event is a historic event for the Charity, and key to our continuing fundraising efforts, and the decision has not been taken lightly.