What is it?

The Motorcycle Sprint is one of the classic and longest standing motorcycle events in Lancashire.

Bikes of all classes and ages take on the challenge of getting up the steep, straight 0.75 mile-long drive at Hoghton Tower against the clock.

As well as the driving spectacles, there will be food and more in and around the track for the whole family to enjoy.

When and how much is it?

The gates open at 9.30am on Sunday, April 2, and the event runs until 5pm.

The admission price is £10 per person, with under 16's getting in free of charge. Pre-booking is recommended and tickets on sale at the gate will be cash only and subject to availability.

This is a fundraising event for the Hoghton Tower Preservation Trust. Spectator admission income is in aid of the Trust and will help to run, maintain and restore this historic site.

Where?

The event takes place on the main driveway, which is on a steep incline, with all parking at the bottom of the hill.

Spectator viewing is from the grassy bankings at either side of the driveway which may be muddy.

The trading area with various food and drink outlets will be around the Great Barn, which is at the top of the driveway.

There are strictly no dogs allowed for their safety and the safety of the competitors and spectators.

