The Flame and Food Festival will be running at Walmer Bridge Village Hall on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21, the brainchild of Nick Perry from Much Hoole and Mike Powell from Leyland.

The biggest of its kind in the north of England, it will feature open fire cooking, barbecue competitions, chef demonstrations, a hot wing eating contest, axe flinging, inflatables for the children, and live music.

The festival runs on May 21 and 22.

There will even be a special appearance from Jade Greenhalgh from Burscough who was crowned winner of Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef on ITV.

Nick said: “As keen barbecuers and food fanatics we already own two barbecue businesses supplying locally and nationally based from Preston.

"Part of a larger BBQ community we recognised a gap in all things outdoor cooking here in the North West. With events such as this predominantly taking place down south we thought why don't we have something like this up north.”

How much will it cost to attend the Flame and Food Festival?

Tickets cost £20 per person, with children under 12 going for free.

Alternatively, a family ticket for two adults and two children aged 12-16 costs £45.

More than 800 tickets have already been sold, with people set to travel from as far away as Scotland to attend.

Nick said: We’re trying to include as much as we can in the ticket price, such as the axe-flinging and children’s things, so that the cost doesn’t suddenly spiral for people.

"We’re also pet friendly as well.”

What time does the Flame and Food Festival start?

On both May 20 and 21, the festival will start at 11am and will finish at 11pm. The stalls and activities will take place in the village hall and on the fields surrounding it.

Can I buy anything for my garden at the Flame and Food Festival?