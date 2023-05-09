Vinro, which opened in the former Diane’s newsagent’s shop at 59 Liverpool Road, opened on May 7, 2022.

Fairham Gin Bar has opened up in the heart of Penwortham

It aimed to provide “casual elegant dining in the heart of Penwortham's vibrant high street”, with diners told that staff were aiming for a mention in the Michelin Guide.

Vinro in Liverpool Road. Credit: Preston Foodie Hub

But on May 8, 2023, a shock closure announcement was made on its Facebook page, which has now been deactivated, along with its Instagram page.

The restaurant’s website was closed down this morning (Tuesday, May 9). It is now a black page with white writing stating: “Vinro has now closed. For voucher queries please email [email protected]”

What did the Facebook post say?

The Facebook post said: "Thank you and goodbye.

The now-deleted Facebook post.

"Sadly Vinro has closed its doors. We would like to thank all the customers who have dined with us over the last 12 months.

"More importantly we would like to thank our amazing team for everything they did. The reviews speak for themselves.”

What did they offer?

Tom Gardner was head Chef when Vinro opened. He has more than 25 years experience in catering and was a head chef at a Premier League football club.

A starter at Vinro

He wanted to offer guests a ‘culinary experience’ and dishes on the menu included the likes of Lancashire Black Bomb Souffle, Salt Marsh Lamb and Slow Roasted Pressed Belly Pork, as well as an authentic Tapas selection.