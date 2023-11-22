Councillors are claiming victory in a year-long battle over traffic ‘mayhem’ around Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre.

County Councillors Jeff Couperthwaite and Barrie Yates have been working with highways bosses at Lancashire County Council, as well as South Ribble Borough Council, to stop parking problems on Brindle Road and surrounding residential roads.

The cars – some dangerously double-parked – belong to parents of children playing at the new £2.6m Bamber Bridge Playing Pitch Hub which hosts football games on a Saturday morning.

Both residents and users have said there is a lack of parking spaces at the sports site during peak times, forcing cars elsewhere.

Cars parked on the motorway bridge on matchdays

Coun Yates said: “What a mess South Ribble Borough Council made in their rush to get the otherwise fantastic football pitches open, with apparently no thought given to local residents. Traffic mayhem seen every Saturday morning since.”

He said an overflow car park off Withy Trees Avenue is not attractive, as it’s distance from the pitches.

What is happening to solve the problems?

Now the councillors have announced that new parking restrictions and changes to matchday times have been agreed.

An idea of where the double yellow lines would be.

Coun Yates said: “Myself and Coun Couperthewaite have pushed SRBC from the outset to provide more parking space on site and stagger the games, to allow one group to leave before next arrived.

"Both have finally been agreed and we can also announce LCC Highways have agreed to put double yellow line parking restrictions along Brindle Road bridge to encourage drivers to use the parking space provided. Wardens and police have been asked to take action to enforce.”

Coun Couperthwaite said the double yellows would not be outside homes.

He said: “These changes needed to happen all along – it wasn’t planned properly.

Councillor Barrie Yates and Coun Jeff Couperthwaite.

"As well as parents and residents being affected, the police don’t want to be spending their time up and down Brindle Road either.”

Where would the double yellow lines be?

The proposed double yellow lines would be on both sides of Brindle Road from the mini roundabout at Bluebell Way, over the motorway bridge, and to the leisure centre entrance.

A small amount would also be painted around the junction of Withy Trees Avenue in a bid to increase sight lines.

Coun Yates said that the yellow lines would be painted once the staggered times had been introduced around mid-December.