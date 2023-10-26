News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Action promised over Bamber Bridge 'junction from hell' near new football pitches and leisure centre

A meeting has taken over a ‘wing and a prayer’ junction close to a busy leisure centre.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 26th Oct 2023, 11:37 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 15:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

County Councillors Barrie Yates and Jeff Couperthwaite brought Lancashire County Council’s director of highways to the junction of Withy Trees Avenue and Brindle Road, Bamber Bridge, this week after numerous residents complaints and reports of near misses.

Coun Yates said: “That junction has been classed as a ‘junction from hell’ by residents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s been like that for a long, long time, but with two new estates in the area, the road is busier than ever.”

Most Popular

The road junction is also close to Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre, which is seeing increased traffic due to the installation of two all-weather sports pitches.

Coun Yates added: “If you’re turning right, then you’ve got to pull right out halfway across the road before you get proper sight lines.

"Me and Jeff have been down to look with the director of highways and we’re planning a new scheme to vastly improve it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We were there for about half an hour, we had a really good look. We’re hoping to improve the sight lines and make motorists on the main road more aware of the junction.”

Councillor Couperthwaite has said that he was nearly hit on the junction while testing it.

He wrote on his social media page: “Lots of ideas discussed with highways officials promising to get in place measures to keep us all safe, whilst acknowledging the restrictions of the existing road layout. Watch this space!”

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "Our highways officers recently met with local councillors to discuss their concerns about this junction.

"The junction has a good safety record, however we will be looking at some options which were discussed with councillors to see if anything needs be done."

Related topics:Lancashire County Council