County Councillors Barrie Yates and Jeff Couperthwaite brought Lancashire County Council’s director of highways to the junction of Withy Trees Avenue and Brindle Road, Bamber Bridge, this week after numerous residents complaints and reports of near misses.

Coun Yates said: “That junction has been classed as a ‘junction from hell’ by residents.

"It’s been like that for a long, long time, but with two new estates in the area, the road is busier than ever.”

The road junction is also close to Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre, which is seeing increased traffic due to the installation of two all-weather sports pitches.

Coun Yates added: “If you’re turning right, then you’ve got to pull right out halfway across the road before you get proper sight lines.

"Me and Jeff have been down to look with the director of highways and we’re planning a new scheme to vastly improve it.

"We were there for about half an hour, we had a really good look. We’re hoping to improve the sight lines and make motorists on the main road more aware of the junction.”

Councillor Couperthwaite has said that he was nearly hit on the junction while testing it.

He wrote on his social media page: “Lots of ideas discussed with highways officials promising to get in place measures to keep us all safe, whilst acknowledging the restrictions of the existing road layout. Watch this space!”

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "Our highways officers recently met with local councillors to discuss their concerns about this junction.