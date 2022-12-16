"Dilapidated" nursery building could be replaced with new community facility in Longton
Plans have been launched to create a new childcare and community facility in Longton.
An application has been made to South Ribble Borough Council to replace a “dilapidated” timber-framed building in School Lane known as Ladybird Lodge, which used to house Ladybirds children’s nursery.
The building has been closed for some time – believed to be because of dampness – and is said to have “reached a point where it needs to be demolished for safety reasons and is beyond the point of repair.”
What’s proposed?
The design of the proposed building reflects the original shape and siting of the current structure, which currently occupies an area of approximately 7,000 sq.m.
It is proposed to build from natural materials to help blend in with the wooded area of the site, and the design remains single storey and of timber construction with a dual pitch roof over.
There would be an external covered play area to the side of the building, which would have a transparent roof to enable the children use of the outside area in all weather.
Why is it needed?
In the application to the council, the agent states: “There is an increasing demand for childcare facilities/after school clubs and quality communal space for the local community use in the area.”
Who owns it?
The Ladybirds site is part of the LVWRG, which owned by the Longton Victory Memorial Recreation Ground Trust.
When it was discovered that the current building was beyond economic repair and the only option was demolition, the lowest estimate was beyond the capacity of the Trust to pay, as funds had be much reduced because of loss of income due to the lockdowns.
The Trustee of the LVMRGT is Longton Parish Council, so the land belongs to the council as trustee, and the council has agreed to pay for the demolition of the hut.
At the time of the decision in May, Coun Graham Gooch, chairman of the council said: “As the Trustee it is the council’s duty to act in the best interests of the Trust.
"The money was therefore made available to demolish the building so it could be offered to a new business.“A new business has come forward and planning permission is being sought for new building. We will be working with the builders to carry out the demolition at a more favourable rate.
"In short it is not a case of taxpayers money going to a private owner, put the council wisely investing in an asset of the Trust so that it can be licensed to a new business and money recouped through the licence fees paid by the new business.”
It is not known who would pay for the new build.
The practicalities
The parking and drop-off to the rear carpark of the site is to remain as the current use.
It is envisaged that it will be open seven days a week with opening times varying dependent on local usage, but the availability will be 8am to 9pm.