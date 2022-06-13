Luke Maughan has been trekking the trails in preparation for an 84-mile walk across Hadrian’s Wall to raise money for Derian House Children’s Hospice.

The determined 10-year-old, of Bretherton, Chorley, has been getting out in all weathers with mum Helen in training for his epic expedition.

The pair will walk their way from Wallsend to Bowness, staying in bed and breakfasts along the route.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Maughan is preparing to walk 84 miles across Hadrian’s Wall to raise money for Derian House Children’s Hospice.

The fund-raiser will take seven days, from July 27 to August 3.

Luke, who attends Bretherton Endowed primary school, said: “I want to raise as much money as I can for Derian House because it’s a really good hospice that does a lot for poorly children.

“I decided to walk across Hadrian’s Wall because I wanted a real challenge, and 84 miles is a long way!

Luke Maughan and his mum Helen in training for the walk

“I’ve got some brand new walking boots and lots of plasters for the journey – I’ve got to make sure I’m prepared.

"I’m really looking forward to it but I’m hoping it doesn’t rain!”

Mum Helen, 44, said: “We have been getting out every weekend so that we’re ready for our big walk.

“I’m so proud of Luke for choosing to do something that will help others.

Luke Maughan is preparing to walk 84 miles across Hadrian’s Wall

"I’m sure his determination will see him all the way to the end.”

Ellie Smith, Community Fundraiser at Derian House, said: “Luke is very brave to take on such a huge challenge and we wish him the best of luck!

“We couldn’t do what we do without our supporters, like Luke, who go out of their way to raise money for our 450 children and families.”

You can follow Luke’s progress as he prepares for his journey via his Facebook page Lukes Hadrian’s Wall Challenge .

Luke updated his Facebook followers last week with the post: “I have started walking more each day now, to walk my boots in and get used to walking longer distances on a daily basis.

I’ve walked five miles yesterday and nine miles today, my feet are sore now so tomorrow will be a rest day and then back to training on Thursday!”

Donate to Luke’s fundraiser here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/LukesHadrianswalltrekforderianhouse