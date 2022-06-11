The event at Moor Park in Preston saw women, men and children putting their best feet forward to run or walk 3k, 5k or 10k.

There was also a chance to take part in Pretty Muddy - a fun, mud-splattered obstacle course.

The money raised through sponsorship goes to Cancer Research UK and enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping to save more lives.

Siobhan Byrne, Race for Life spokesperson for Lancashire, said: “Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.”

Fun for all The Race for Life in Preston's Moor Park attracted fund-raisers of all ages

Park Life The Race for Life circuits covered the delightful setting of Preston's Moor Park

Smiles galore Runners and walker were delighted to have the opportunity to support Cancer Research UK in Race for Life in Preston's Moor Park

A colourful show Many of the runners and walker sported colourful head gear