The event at Moor Park in Preston saw women, men and children putting their best feet forward to run or walk 3k, 5k or 10k.
There was also a chance to take part in Pretty Muddy - a fun, mud-splattered obstacle course.
The money raised through sponsorship goes to Cancer Research UK and enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping to save more lives.
Siobhan Byrne, Race for Life spokesperson for Lancashire, said: “Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.”