People feared for the youngsters’ safety after they were spotted skating on the icy lake in Astley Park in the afternoon, as temperatures remained around 0°.

The children were reportedly pupils from Parklands High School in Southport Road, which is situated next to the park.

It happened just 24 hours after three boys – aged eight, 10 and 11 – tragically died after plunging through ice into a freezing lake in Solihull, West Midlands on Sunday (December 11).

The schoolchildren were spotted skating on the frozen lake in Astley Park on Monday afternoon (December 12). Pic credit: @friendsofastley

Parklands headteacher Steve Mitchell alerted parents to the reports in Astley Park and urged them to discuss the dangers with their children.

He said: “A concerned parent has contacted me this afternoon regarding two of our students skating on Astley Park lake.

"In light of the devastating news about three children dying in Solihull, this is something you may wish to discuss with your child.”

Solihull tragedy

On Sunday, three boys aged eight, 10 and 11, were pulled from a frozen lake in Babbs Mill Park, Solihull, but later died.

A fourth boy, aged 6, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The boys were reportedly playing on the ice when they fell through and all were in cardiac arrest when rescue teams pulled them out. They were taken to hospital but police said three of the boys "could not be revived".

Their deaths has left the boys’ parents and the wider community devastated. Flowers, balloons and soft toys were left by mourners who gathered for a vigil on Monday night (December 12).

Chorley set for another day of freezing temperatures

Temperatures in the Chorley area are expected to remain around 0° this morning, before dropping to -1° in the afternoon and -2° in the evening.

Parklands High School said it will close today due to the freezing weather which has left school grounds iced over.

