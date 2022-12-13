Parklands in Southport Road alerted parents last night saying the school would be closed on the grounds of ‘health and safety’.

Headteacher Steve Mitchell and the Chair of Governors made the decision after agreeing the school site was ‘too dangerous’ due to icy surfaces.

Mr Mitchell said efforts were made to ensure the school grounds were gritted, but the school’s contractor had been unreachable. He added the school has frozen water pipes in the gym and toilets.

Parkland High School in Chorley said it will close on Tuesday (December 13) due to the cold weather

The school said it expects to reopen on Wednesday (December 14) if arrangements can be made for the school grounds to be gritted.

His message to parents said: “Unfortunately, the Chair of Governors and I have taken the decision to close school tomorrow (Tuesday, December 13) on the grounds of health and safety.

"The school site is currently too dangerous due to all the compacted ice. We also have frozen water pipes in the multi-gym and toilet areas.

"We have made considerable efforts to contact the contractor who should have made our school site safe with gritting and clearing, but we have not been able to get a resonse.

"Staff will be instructed to provide online learning for your children, either via Google Meets lessons or work set on Google Classroom.

“I expect school to reopen on Wednesday but will be in touch again tomorrow if the site has not been made safe.”