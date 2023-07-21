Cuerden Valley Park Trust, which runs Cuerden Valley Park near Bamber Bridge, has undertaken a review of its car park charges to “explore concerns raised by visitors”, and try to ensure the process can run more smoothly.

What was the problem?

They said specific feedback included that the short stay allowance should be a bit longer – people felt two hours was insufficient for a short walk and visit to the cafe. Feedback also suggested that the long stay allowance was a little too expensive.

So, what’s changed?

As a result of the feedback the following changes have been made and are now in operation:

The short stay time allowance will be increasing from 2 hours to 2.5 hours with an increase in price of 50p taking it from £1.50 to £2

The up to four hours option will remain unchanged at £3.

Visits of more than four hours will reduce from £5 to £4.

Where does the money go?

A spokesman for Cuercen Valley Park Trust said: “We would like to assure people that all the income from parking fees goes to Cuerden Valley Park Trust and is used to help maintain the park for visitors and the many species which make their home here.