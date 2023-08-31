A resident from Dovedale Court care home, in Preston and her husband have celebrated 70 years of married

Family with singer Johnny Write

Margaret Stantonand Ken Flowersmet at Adriatic Dance hall, Lancaster in1944, Ken said that night Dancing with Margaret, Peggy as she likes to be called now changed his life forever.

Peggy and Ken went on to have a Daughter named Denise Flowers.

Family and friends came to Dovedale Court to celebrate the couple’s special anniversary with staff and residents. The home arranged a singer Johnny Write to come and perform, the chef and kitchen staff made a buffet fit for the King and we had a DJ and photographer. What a great afternoon had by all.

Ken and Peggy's 70th wedding anniversary celebrations

Activities Coordinator Brian Sandham at Dovedale Court said: “We have had such a lovely day celebrating Peggyand Ken’s anniversary. It’s so wonderful to see two people still very much in love after all these years!”

