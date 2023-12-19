The most offensive Christmas gifts to receive according to people in and around Preston...

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As Christmas draws closer and closer, the Lancashire Post asked its readers 'What would you be most offended to receive as a Christmas gift?'

Of course many people were quick to comment that there was no such thing - after all we should always be grateful - but others did have some humerous suggestions so take a look below!

There was a common theme

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Breakell: "A Blackpoo season ticket."

Mick Adair: "Blackpool fc shirt"

Olwen Read: "A 'tangerine' football shirt!

Jackie Osborne: "A PNE shirt"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Kelly and Martin Jenkinson said: "A Liverpool shirt"

Simon Fielding: "Burnley tickets"

Mark Woodward: "Wigan rugby shirt."

Another pattern...

Rebecca MacBain: "Well once my husband bought me a fat reducing grilling machine. I mean WHAT. I wasn't happy. Went back within days"

Caroline Taylor: "Slimfast"

Ben Berry: "Fat burners"

Worst Christmas presents you could receive according to Lancashire Post readers. Image: Clint Patterson on Unsplash

And again...

Sheila Buss: "Any household appliance"

Sharon Kenyon: "An ironing board that once my ex husband bought me"

Elsie Robinson: "Any household cleaning equipment."

Yvonne Potter: "Oven cleaner"

Toiletries don't seem popular?

Angela Castle, Sharon Gilbert and Helen Murphy both said "Deodorant" Phil Ainsworth: "Men's fragrance set !!!!!!"

Josh Dawson: "Lynx gift box"

Catherine Mellowship: "Electric toothbrush"

Read More Preston born TV presenter Ranvir Singh receives honorary degreee from Lancaster University

Other bespoke answers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faith Yates: "Anything recycled! One gift I was given had a little card inside it to the person who had given it to me! If I'm not worth an original gift then please don't bother. " Gill O'Neill: "Something that you gave to that person as a present in a previous year. A desk diary in August when the year has already 8 months gone. (yes, both of these have happened to me.)"

Kearns Patricia: "Out of date chocolate i.e. a year older than the sell by date! Someone’s off my gift list"

Michele Edwin: "A book on bulbs. My husband gave me one years ago. How we are still together is a mystery!"

Christine Elizabeth: "A gift voucher for Wilko"

Dennis Pilling: "A blank cassette tape"

Paul Holmes: "Mrs Browns Boys box set."

Tara Marie Lamb: "Slippers"

Antonia Maria: "A candle" Chris Whynot: "Tory Party membership." - This was also said by Pete Burns and Rebekah Gordon

William Traill: "Divorce papers"

Mike Gardner: "An eviction notice"

And some suggestions made us regret ever asking...

David Mills: "A years subscription to the Lancashire evening post