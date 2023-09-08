Watch more videos on Shots!

The Aston Martin DB5 – the same car as James Bond drives, only this one is blue – went up for sale last week for £949,950.

The DB5 that has gone up for sale

Now Aston Martin historian Steve Waddingham is looking for information on the car’s original purchaser; Alan Harrison, who owned a baker’s shop in Hermon Street.

He has already approached Preston Historical Society for help.

A spokesman said: “Steve is compiling a history of that particular car and is hoping that somebody in our area will have more information about its first owner. He has so far discovered that the bakery business opened in 1840 and closed in 1978.”

Initial feedback online suggests that Mr Harrison was a PNE director in the 1960s and 70s and also had an Aston Martin with the registration AH 1, and lived on the corner of Ribbleton Avenue and Cromwell Road.

What is the car like?

The car was supplied new in the autumn of 1964 with the registration AEM500B.

It was finished in Caribbean Pearl (blue) paint and complimented with dark blue connolly hide.

The car was fitted with chrome roadwheels, a heated rear screen, two wing mirrors and two Britax safety belts.A comprehensive restoration of this DB5 has been carried out by Aston Martin Works, who are now selling the car.

Inside the rare DB5

Car and Classic say: “AEM500B now comes to the market presented in exceptional condition. With this prized example, comes a Platinum level Assured Provenance presentation, signifying the calibre of the very special Aston Martin, ready for its new custodian.”