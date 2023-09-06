The Government’s controversial ULEZ policy has really put the spotlight on classic cars.
The Ultra Low Emission Zone was spread to all of Greater London on August 29 – with non-compliant cars charged £12.50 a day to use the city’s roads.
The idea is to improve air quality.
Regardless of their emissions, cars aged 22-40 years old are considered non-compliant. ‘Historic’ cars, over 40 years old, are exempt.
While some people have looked to get rid of their modern classics, others have decided to buy a historic car to get around the charges.
If you fancy getting your hands on a car you might have coveted since childhood, here’s some that are available in Lancashire now on leading classic car site carandclassic.com.
1. Jaguar XJR
This 1993 Jaguar XJR-S 6. 0 V12 Coupe Automatic is a rare car.
Having the XJR-S was a limited edition model produced by Jaguar Racing featuring an enhanced version of the superb Jaguar V12, increased to 6. 0 litres and producing 333bhp. This one has covered 79,000 miles and has an "excellent history" according to seller, Classic Car Warehouse in Blackburn. The car has covered 79, 000 miles with an excellent service history, the service book detailing prior maintenance at 4276, 11797, 18072, 27055, 34986, 43867, 47740, 53396, 69780, 75938, 77729, 78809 and 79700 miles. The car has been maintained with no regard to expense with £3900 being spent at the last service ! Together with the stamped service book we have an A4 binder containing invoices for work carried out, old MOT's etc. Finished in stunning flamenco red with cream leather sports upholstery. Photo: Car and Classic
2. Peugeot 106 Targa Road Rally Car
Here's a very hot hatch.
This Peugeot 106 Targa Road rally car (Quicksilver) has covered 73,000 miles since it was new in 2000.
It's been with it's previous owner for years and it's had a whole catalogue of work done on it to bring it to a high spec.
Available now in Morecambe for £5,995. Photo: Car and Classic
3. Toyota Supra Twin Turbo
This UK spec 1993 Toyota Supra Twin Turbo Mark IV is available in Preston for £40,000.
It's automatic and all original, with 326 Bhp, top speed 156 mph, 0-60 in 5. 1 seconds
It's had two former keepers and has done 55, 200 miles. Photo: Car and Classic
4. Porsche 911 T
This 1969 Porsche 911 T (2. 4S) was restored by Lee Mayor Restorations eight years ago - and at the time it was almost identical to the car they had just restored for David Beckham.
The body received a full restoration in Slate grey, S spec trims to the front and rear bumpers.
Interior was completely re-trimmed with an S carpet set and Recaro style sports seats and matching RS style door cards.
Brakes are uprated with a larger master cylinder and alloy S caliper.
Suspension, Koni dampers, 25mm rear torsion bars, front and rear adjustable anti-roll bars.
The engine is a 1973 2. 4 S running its original Mechanical fuel injection with potentially with over 190 bhp.
Available in Preston for £80,000. Photo: Car and Classic