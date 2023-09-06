1 . Jaguar XJR

This 1993 Jaguar XJR-S 6. 0 V12 Coupe Automatic is a rare car. Having the XJR-S was a limited edition model produced by Jaguar Racing featuring an enhanced version of the superb Jaguar V12, increased to 6. 0 litres and producing 333bhp. This one has covered 79,000 miles and has an "excellent history" according to seller, Classic Car Warehouse in Blackburn. The car has covered 79, 000 miles with an excellent service history, the service book detailing prior maintenance at 4276, 11797, 18072, 27055, 34986, 43867, 47740, 53396, 69780, 75938, 77729, 78809 and 79700 miles. The car has been maintained with no regard to expense with £3900 being spent at the last service ! Together with the stamped service book we have an A4 binder containing invoices for work carried out, old MOT's etc. Finished in stunning flamenco red with cream leather sports upholstery. Photo: Car and Classic