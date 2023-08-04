The Kia Sportage has been revealed as Preston’s most-Googled used car.
According to finance refund experts Undisclosed.co.uk, there were an average of 33,970 searches each year for ‘used kia sportage,’ underlining the high demand for this South Korean SUV among UK used car buyers.
Others topping the list in the city area were the Nissan Qashqai, Ford Focus, Audi A3 and Ford Fiesta.
With this in mind, we’ve scoured Google Reviews to bring you some of the top-rated used car dealers in the area, as rated by customers.
Take a look below to see where people recommend.
1. Golden Hill Garage, Leyland
This long-established garage in Leyland scores 4.6 out of 5 on Google Reviews.
One customer said: "Really friendly and helpful service, would definitely purchase from here again. Was happy with the pricing and assistance from Manny in sales." Photo: Google
2. MotorTrust UK, Blackpool Road, Preston
MotorTrust UK has more than 15 years experience in the trade and scores 4.8 out of 5 on Google.
One review says: "Both my wife and l can’t think of anything more that MotorTrust could have done to make our experience better. Very pleased with the friendly service provided by Andy and Ben. A couple of issues identified on test drive were dealt with. No hesitation in recommending and using this company again." Photo: Google
3. Ideal Trade Centre, Leyland Road, Penwortham
Established in 1974, this family-run business scores as 4.6 out of 5 on Google Reviews.
One client said: "Amazing selection of quality, fairly priced cars." Photo: Google
4. Junction Garage, Liverpool Road, Walmer Bridge
"No pushy salesman just good honest treatment", says one review on Google.
This used car dealer rates as 4.9 out of 5 from 45 customers. Photo: Google