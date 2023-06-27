Second-hand cars in Preston: City has the third highest number of second-hand cars per 10,000 people in the country
The research looked at more than 400,000 used car listings from AutoTrader in order to find the areas of the UK with the highest number of second-hand cars per 10,000 people with Preston coming in third place behind Epsom and Winsford.
Preston, was found to have 348 second-hand cars for sale per 10,000 residents. The first city to appear on the list, Preston has a total of 3,955 second-hand cars for sale.
Hatchbacks were found to be the most common type of used car for sale in the country, accounting for 38 per cent of all listings (164,910 listings), while SUVs were the second most popular, accounting for 33% of listings (143,842 listings).
The top three cars for sale were Ford Fiesta (12,043 listings), VW Golf (10,640 listings) and Ford Focus (9,045) listings.
The research was commissioned by car finance refund experts undisclosed.co.uk, who said: “This research offers valuable insight into the areas of the UK which see a disproportionately high number of people trying to sell off their vehicles.
“The more saturated the second hand car market is in a given area, the more tricky is to be to sell, with many potential buyers being less willing to travel further afield in order to secure a slightly better deal.”