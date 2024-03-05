25 of the best hairdressers and barbers in Blackburn, Burnley, Darwen and Accrington, according to Tripadvisor

Take a look at the best hair salons in East Lancashire according to customer reviews…

By Sam Quine
Published 5th Mar 2024, 15:41 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 17:19 GMT

Hairdressers and barbers are plentiful throughout east Lancashire but we wanted to see which has been rated the highest.

We looked online to see which businesses have garnered the most positive reviews posted on sites such as Yell and Google.

This comes after The Salon Employers Association launched a campaign to reduce VAT for local salons in order to save the industry which you can read about here.

So to show the industry some support we wanted to shine some light on 25 of the best rated hairdressers and barbers in Blackburn, Burnley, Darwen and Accrington.

A collage of some of the best hairdressers across East Lancashire. Photo: Google Maps

4.8 Stars (23 Google Reviews)

2. Leanne's Unisex Hair Salon, 12a Hargreaves St, Burnley, BB11 1DZ

4.8 Stars (23 Google Reviews) Photo: Google Maps

5.0 Stars (57 Google Reviews)

3. Linzi Hair Design, 41 Hammerton St, Burnley BB11 1LT

5.0 Stars (57 Google Reviews) Photo: Google Maps

5.0 Stars (8 Google Reviews)

4. London Hair Design Studio, 52 Bolton Rd, Blackburn BB2 3PZ

5.0 Stars (8 Google Reviews) Photo: Google Maps

