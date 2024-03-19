25 of the best barbers in Blackburn, Burnley, Darwen and Accrington according to TripAdvisor

Fancy a trim? Here are some of the best places to get your hair cut across east Lancashire.

By Sam Quine
Published 19th Mar 2024, 12:49 GMT

People across the nation love getting their haircut in order to make their hair look the best it possibly can.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

At the start of the month we revealed some of the best hairdressers in east Lancashire so to follow that we wanted to highlight some stellar barbers in the same region.

Looking at TripAdvisor as well as Google Reviews, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best in the area.

So here is 25 of the best barbers in Blackburn, Burnley, Darwen and Accrington:

465 Bolton Rd, Darwen BB3 2JQ | 4.9 out of 5 (45 Google reviews)

1. Man Shave

465 Bolton Rd, Darwen BB3 2JQ | 4.9 out of 5 (45 Google reviews)

Photo Sales
44 Johnston St, Blackburn BB2 1HD | 4.8 out of 5 (119 Google reviews)

2. Mickey P's

44 Johnston St, Blackburn BB2 1HD | 4.8 out of 5 (119 Google reviews)

Photo Sales
9 Railway Rd, Darwen BB3 2RG | 4.9 out of 5 (44 Google reviews)

3. Mill & Yarn

9 Railway Rd, Darwen BB3 2RG | 4.9 out of 5 (44 Google reviews)

Photo Sales
18 King St, Blackburn BB2 2DH | 4.8 out of 5 (31 Google reviews)

4. New Look Barber Shop

18 King St, Blackburn BB2 2DH | 4.8 out of 5 (31 Google reviews)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BlackburnBurnleyAccringtonLancashireTripAdvisor

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.