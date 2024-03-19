People across the nation love getting their haircut in order to make their hair look the best it possibly can.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
At the start of the month we revealed some of the best hairdressers in east Lancashire so to follow that we wanted to highlight some stellar barbers in the same region.
Looking at TripAdvisor as well as Google Reviews, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best in the area.
So here is 25 of the best barbers in Blackburn, Burnley, Darwen and Accrington:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.