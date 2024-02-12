Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Excitement was in the air at a children's hospice as a musical theatre legend dropped in to say hello.

Blackpool born star and tenor Alfie Boe, 50, stepped through the doors of Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley this morning (Monday) delighting staff and children.

The Broadway star, renowned for his portrayal of Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, learned more about what the hospice does to care for 400 families of seriously ill children from across the North West.

Alfie, originally of Fleetwood, Lancashire, had nipped back up north for work and decided to pay a visit to the local children’s hospice that he had heard so much about.

The star chatted with youngsters and with staff, posed for plenty of photos, and even signed a Derian mug and notepad on his way out.

Alfie signed a Derian mug and notepad while visiting the hospice.

Alfie, who also announced that he would be re-joining the cast of Les Misérables later this year for The Arena Spectacular, said: “I was absolutely blown away by Derian House.

“I was in the area and I had heard so much about the hospice, I knew I had to visit to take a look around and see the incredible work that they do.

“I met with children and staff and was absolutely amazed at the energy everyone at Derian has – it is such a happy place. It’s beautiful, the love and joy that staff bring to the children and families. It just made me want to be a part of it.

“The work that Derian House does is very close to my heart, as someone who is aware of hospice care. I’ll do whatever I can to support this charity."

He added that he would be 'staying in touch and visiting as often as he can'.

Kim Owen, Director of People and Organisational Development, added: “What a great start to a Monday morning – a Broadway star to brighten everyone’s day!