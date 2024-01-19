Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Schools across Lancashire have been forced to close today as temperatures continue to plummet causing widespread ice and frost.

A Met Office yellow weather warning has been put in place across the north west of England until 10am which may cause travel disruption.

Following a night when the UK was hit by near record-low temperatures, headteachers in some regions made the decision to close the school gates in the morning.

These are the schools that have confirmed they will stay closed today, according to Lancashire County Council.

Below is the full list:

Nelson Whitefield Infant School and Nursery Unit - Closed all day.

Headteacher Erica Mason said: "After a full site inspection, the decision has been made to close school today in the interests of safety.

"Although our site team have worked so hard to clear the snow and grit the grounds continuously during the week to remain open, with the snow fall on top the ice and the thin layer freezing, we are unable to clear this to make the grounds safe enough for today."

Reedley Primary School - Closed all day. In a previous message to parents and carers, headteacher Sarah Bell said: "I have been at school today to try to clear the snow and ice.

"Unfortunately, I cannot guarantee that I can get everyone in and out safely. The pavements and side roads around school are currently treacherous.

