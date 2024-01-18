News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

37 Stonegate pubs in Lancashire at risk of closure including Slug & Lettuce and The Adelphi

Pubs at risk include Slug & Lettuce in Blackpool and The Adelphi in Preston.
By Emma Downey
Published 18th Jan 2024, 16:48 GMT

Nearly 40 pubs and bars across Lancashire could be at risk of pulling their last pint as more than 4,500 Stonegate pubs could shut as owner TDR Capital seeks to refinance £2.6 billion debt.

Gary Lindsay, boss of TDR Capital which also owns supermarket giant Asda, told the Business and Trade Select Committee he was ‘confident’ it could be refinanced this year.

These are the pubs across Lancashire include Slug & Lettuce in Blackpool and The Adelphi in Preston at risk.

The Adelphi in Preston, The Seven Stars in Leyland and Slug & Lettuce in Blackpool are some of the many pubs on the list

1. The 37 Stonegate venues in Lancashire in danger of shutting down

The Adelphi in Preston, The Seven Stars in Leyland and Slug & Lettuce in Blackpool are some of the many pubs on the list Photo: Google

Reflex, 193-197 Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 5DL

2. Reflex

Reflex, 193-197 Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 5DL Photo: Google

The Manchester, 231-233 Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 6AH

3. The Manchester

The Manchester, 231-233 Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 6AH Photo: Google

The Snooty Fox, 33 Main Street, Kirkby Lonsdale, Carnforth, LA6 2AH

4. The Snooty Fox

The Snooty Fox, 33 Main Street, Kirkby Lonsdale, Carnforth, LA6 2AH Photo: Google

