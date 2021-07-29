The 21 demolished Preston buildings and landmarks that are gone forever but not forgotten
Preston has seen its fair share of changes over the years.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 2:56 pm
This week demolition work has started at the historic Preston Bus depot in Deepdale Road, ahead of planned redevelopment work.
And as the wheels of progress continue to move forward, many of the familiar and much-loved parts of the city's past have vanished.
From the loss of Wesley Street Mill to Preston's indoor market and car park, here are some of the building the city has said goodbye to over the years.
What are your memories of these landmarks and buildings in and around Preston?
