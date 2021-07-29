This week demolition work has started at the historic Preston Bus depot in Deepdale Road, ahead of planned redevelopment work.

And as the wheels of progress continue to move forward, many of the familiar and much-loved parts of the city's past have vanished.

From the loss of Wesley Street Mill to Preston's indoor market and car park, here are some of the building the city has said goodbye to over the years.

What are your memories of these landmarks and buildings in and around Preston?

1. Sharoe Green Hospital The former Sharoe Green Hospital in Fulwood was demolished in 2006.

2. Wesley Street Mill This former home of the Bamber Bridge Spinning and Weaving Company closed as a working mill in 1959. Demolition began in 2013.

3. Whittingham Hospital Demolition debris at the former Whittingham hospital in 2014.

4. Moor Lane flats Preston's Moor Lane flats were toppled in in 2001 after abseiling surveyors found the 40 year old buildings were unsafe.