If you want to get ahead get a hat! Tough guy Knuckles, alias 13-year-old Stuart Parry, got himself weighed down with headgear for a school production of Bugsy Malone. Stuart is one of the gangsters in the spoof musical about the roaring twenties, being presented by Fulwood High School in Fulwood, Preston
School yearbook: Here are 16 pictures to take you back to your school days at Fulwood High School in the 90s

We continue our look back at schools in Preston with Fulwood High School.

By Naomi Moon
Monday, 6th June 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 2:51 pm

Did you attend Fulwood High School in the 90s? As you can see from these pictures the pupils got up to a wide range of activities. Do these images bring back memories for you? Let us know – [email protected]

1. Fulwood High in the 90s

A Preston school's young cricket team blasted the opposition in the final of the Lancashire Subsidiary Cup competition. Lads in the U12 team from Fulwood High School, knocked Moorhead High School, from Accrington, for six in a stunning win to take the trophy

Photo: Bernard Howe

2. Fulwood High in the 90s

Longstanding links between two Preston schools were truly bonded when one set of pupils raised £1,000 for their counterparts at a special school. Pupils at Fulwood High School, Preston, sent the whole year collecting cash for the Elms School, Moor Park. Pictured: Fulwood pupils hand over a cheque to Elms head teacher Janet Bacon

Photo: Norman Wiggins

3. Fulwood High in the 90s

Juggling school work and extra curricular activities is no problem for enterprising youngsters at Fulwood High School. Young Enterprise workers from year 11 formed their company Utopia and sold a range of goods from sets of juggling balls to hand-made key holders. Their efforts saw the school to be recognised as an Enterprise Centre and they were awarded with a special plaque. Seated front, from left, are Chris Hayes, 16, Matthew Marsden, 15, Charles McManamy, 15, and Munita Mota, 16, with the plaque and some of their products

Photo: Lindsey North

4. Fulwood High in the 90s

Members of a junior crimefighting team won a prestigious award for their work. Members of Fulwood High School's Community Action Team are pictured with WPC Kay McGovern and members of the panel, who made the presentation. The award is for the School and Community Action Team's crime prevention work carried out in their school and the surrounding community

Photo: Archive

