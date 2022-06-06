3. Fulwood High in the 90s

Juggling school work and extra curricular activities is no problem for enterprising youngsters at Fulwood High School. Young Enterprise workers from year 11 formed their company Utopia and sold a range of goods from sets of juggling balls to hand-made key holders. Their efforts saw the school to be recognised as an Enterprise Centre and they were awarded with a special plaque. Seated front, from left, are Chris Hayes, 16, Matthew Marsden, 15, Charles McManamy, 15, and Munita Mota, 16, with the plaque and some of their products

Photo: Lindsey North