But not everyone fully understands us.

In the latest of our series of video archives, we find out what difficulties students at the University of Central Lancashire students’ union were having with the Lanky lingo.

This footage was filmed in October 2008.

And don’t worry, we've left the whole ‘barm cake, bap, tea cake’ row for another day.