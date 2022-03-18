RETRO VIDEO: In 2008, we asked University of Central Lancashire students how they were getting on with the Lancashire accent
Lancashire is not only the greatest county in England, but we also talk reet good as well.
By Iain Lynn
Friday, 18th March 2022, 3:45 pm
But not everyone fully understands us.
In the latest of our series of video archives, we find out what difficulties students at the University of Central Lancashire students’ union were having with the Lanky lingo.
This footage was filmed in October 2008.
And don’t worry, we've left the whole ‘barm cake, bap, tea cake’ row for another day.
