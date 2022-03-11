A bad start saw just three victories from the opening 16 matches, and the sacking of manager Paul Simpson.

But in the latest of our look back at our video archives, we find an optimistic chairman Derek Shaw surveying the nearly-completed Invincibles stand, and with new manager Alan Irving in place he’s dreaming of a place in The Premiership.

After the demolition of the old Pavilion Stand, the construction of the Invincibles Pavilion was completed in August 2008.

