29 haunting picture memories of St Joseph's Orphanage

Mount Street Hospital or St Joseph’s Orphanage are just two of this listed building’s guises over the years – but however you remember it, this was a grand old Preston monument. And as the news settles in that much of this institute in the heart of the city centre is to be demolished, we’ve dug out these pictures that show just how bad a state of decay the place was in. These pictures were all taken in 2018, and Mother Nature is never kind on rooms left open to the elements. Some parts, like the chapel and the tower will be restored, but three apartment blocks and 10 townhouses will stand on the rest of the site. READ MORE: Farewell to Mount Street Hospital. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Lane Ends from the 60s to 90s