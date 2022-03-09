Ashton on Ribble High School's under-16 team beat Ribbleton Hall to clinch their age group title in the Preston Schools Netball competitions. The under-16 girls are pictured, with Trudy Williamson holding the trophy
Ashton on Ribble High School's under-16 team beat Ribbleton Hall to clinch their age group title in the Preston Schools Netball competitions. The under-16 girls are pictured, with Trudy Williamson holding the trophy

Preston in the 80s: 9 photos showing what life was like back then

We’ve dug into the archives to bring you these gems from 1987

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 3:45 pm

This week we are looking at 1987. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Photo memories of 1986. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: We also looked at 1985

1. Preston in the 80s

Pupils at Holy Family School, Ingol, have been digging deep to spruce up their surroundings. Youngsters, joined by members of Preston's Keep Britain Tidy group, planted £200 worth of shrubs and trees in the school's garden. Four-year-old Lee Monks, centre, is pictured planting the first tree

2. Preston in the 80s

A Spitfire has flown to its final resting place thanks to Preston apprentices. The lads at British Aerospace, Samlesbury, refitted the vintage plane in a three-year project. After the overhaul it once again roared into the Lancashire skies before taking its place in the Battle of Britain memorial flight at RAF Coningsby

3. Preston in the 80s

There was no mistaking the new boy... Even without his black and white cat, Postman Pat was a definite hit with the youngsters at Chorley St James's School. He called in at the Devonport Way site in his vintage Austin Seven post van to launch the start of Book Week

4. Preston in the 80s

Some very odd-looking characters turns up for lessons at St James's Primary School, Chorley. There was Spot the Dog, Fungus the Bogeyman, Little Bo Peep and Wise Old Owl. But it was all in good fun as more than 80 youngsters and staff from the Devonport Way school dressed up as story book characters as part of week-long activities organised to promote reading

