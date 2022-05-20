Tokyo Jo's and the former Odeon building were the scene of the latest major blaze in Preston
Tokyo Jo's and the former Odeon building were the scene of the latest major blaze in Preston

Preston fire: Reminiscing about the glory days of Tokyo Jo's and Odeon cinema after major blaze - 11 pictures to take you back

There was plenty of nostalgia as news broke of the fire impacting the former Odeon cinema and Tokyo Jo’s nightclub.

By Adam Lord
Friday, 20th May 2022, 5:05 pm

Many of you had great days, and of course nights, on Church Street and those memories came flooding back on Thursday night and into Friday.

Here we’ve dug some pictures out of the archive to celebrate an iconic site in Preston’s City Centre.

1. Tokyo Jo's

This view will be familiar to many Preston folk as they looked over the dance floor in Tokyo Jo's nightclub. This picture was taken in 2002

Photo: Submit

2. Church Street

Church Street back when the nightclub was known as Tokyo Jo's

Photo: National World

3. Tokyo Jo's

A familiar packed scene at the club

Photo: Submit

4. The Odeon Cinema

The Odeon Cinema. The picture is believed to have been taken in 1973

Photo: PDA

