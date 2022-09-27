1. Preston in 1985
Disco dancer Clive Donaldson was aiming to see his name in lights at the final of the world dance championships. Body-popping Clive stepped out of the shadows to reach the last six. And he wowed revellers at Snooty's nightclub with a warm-up routine before his dance dates in London
Photo: Archive
2. Preston in 1985
Jobless youngsters have cooked up a recipe for making more dough. Teenagers in Leyland could not bear the endless boring hours which life on the dole presented. So they set out to prove they are a dab hand in the kitchen with their snack bar at Leyland Youth Centre. Pictured: Stuart Yates, Darren Boyle, Mark Cornwell, Joanne Fieldsend, Dave Castor, and Fred McArton at Leyland Youth Club snack bar
Photo: Archive
3. Preston in 1985
A presentation of ale to the Falkland Heroes pub in Tanterton, Preston
Photo: Archive
4. Preston in 1985
Preston Sea Cadets won the top awards in the Inter Service Cadet Forces' rifle shooting championships at Bisley. A total of 140 teams took part in the event in which Air Training Corps and Army Cadets from all part of Britain competed. In the individual cadet hundred competition, the Preston cadets won 10 of the 16 awards
Photo: Archive