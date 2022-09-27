News you can trust since 1886
Scouts from all over South Ribble are riding on the crest of a wave in the run-up to a gang show spectacular. The boys from packs throughout the district have a whole list of entertainment lined up for audiences. But they took time out of their busy rehearsal schedule to give shoppers at St George's Shopping Centre a sneak preview
Picture this: 28 photos showing scenes of Preston folk posing for the camera all the way back in 1985

What were you doing in 1985? Perhaps these pictures will jog your memory.

By Naomi Moon
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 3:45 pm

We’ve scoured the archives to find some of the best pictures showing what the people of Preston were getting up to in 1985. Do you recognise anyone? Are you in one of the pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Picture memories from 1984. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos showing 1983. MORE MEMORIES: A gallery of 1982 photos

1. Preston in 1985

Disco dancer Clive Donaldson was aiming to see his name in lights at the final of the world dance championships. Body-popping Clive stepped out of the shadows to reach the last six. And he wowed revellers at Snooty's nightclub with a warm-up routine before his dance dates in London

Photo: Archive

2. Preston in 1985

Jobless youngsters have cooked up a recipe for making more dough. Teenagers in Leyland could not bear the endless boring hours which life on the dole presented. So they set out to prove they are a dab hand in the kitchen with their snack bar at Leyland Youth Centre. Pictured: Stuart Yates, Darren Boyle, Mark Cornwell, Joanne Fieldsend, Dave Castor, and Fred McArton at Leyland Youth Club snack bar

Photo: Archive

3. Preston in 1985

A presentation of ale to the Falkland Heroes pub in Tanterton, Preston

Photo: Archive

4. Preston in 1985

Preston Sea Cadets won the top awards in the Inter Service Cadet Forces' rifle shooting championships at Bisley. A total of 140 teams took part in the event in which Air Training Corps and Army Cadets from all part of Britain competed. In the individual cadet hundred competition, the Preston cadets won 10 of the 16 awards

Photo: Archive

